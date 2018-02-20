FASHION THOROUGHBREDS: One of the first to arrive at Christopher Kane’s show on Monday, Yasmin Le Bon cut a striking figure in a brown corduroy suit inside the doors of the Tate Britain. As she was getting her portrait sketched in the halls outside the venue, the English model struck a comfortable pose.

“I’ve been having a great time, I haven’t been going crazy, just a few shows today. It’s exciting and I love to be inspired and see what people are doing,” she said.

Fellow model Candice Lake, who made an entrance in a sweeping cape, also attended the show, along with Caroline Sieber and actress Laura Carmichael.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is excitedly soaking up all the fashion week highlights. “These last two weeks have been fashion week but also the BAFTAs so it’s all been surreal,” she said.

Up next is a press tour. “I have a movie coming out in March called ‘Thoroughbred’ and I’m so excited about it,” the young actress enthused. “It’s a really interesting, witty, dark comedy and it’s just gorgeous.”