SIBLING SCENE: He may be focused on peddling high end biker jackets these days, but Anthony Delon turned out to check out the ball gowns at Elie Saab. Sitting next to his sister Anouchka Delon, he wore a perfecto from his new line, one of the hand-scratched models.

The pair weren’t the only non-regulars in the front row — Alice Taglioni, too, is not often on the runway scene.

“It’s my first fashion show in a long time,” she said. She was on the lookout for potential red-carpet attire; the actress has been working on a movie directed by Julie Bertuccellli, playing Catherine Deneuve in her thirties.

The contingency of regulars included Anna Dello Russo, covered in black feathers to the tip of her hat, and Lena Perminova, on her fourth show.