PICTURE PERFECT: Erdem Moralioglu took over the National Portrait Gallery for his fall show, which had guests including Daisy Lowe, Felicity Jones and the Haim sisters seated under the portraits of Britain’s historical heavy hitters.

Enjoying a respite from moving house, Lowe has been making her rounds at the shows. “I’ve just been loving taking in all of the London Fashion Week designers and seeing what’s been going on. I saw Roland Mouret yesterday and Simone Rocha the day before, they were so beautiful. Erdem is always a huge highlight for me, I can’t wait to see what he does,” she said before the show.

The model has also been busy hosting her new podcast, Femme. “It’s been really amazing talking to all of my favorite women who I find really inspiring, who make the world brighter,” she said.

The Haim sisters announced a big show at London’s Alexandra Palace ahead of their European tour.