SISTER ACT: At the Dior Homme show Saturday, guests including Boy George and Bono sent messages of support to those participating in the Women’s March on Washington, as well as sister marches around the world— including the one taking place in real time in Paris.

“Radiate and be beautiful,” yelled Boy George, who was dressed in his Saturday Best, including the same exaggerated bowler – customized with punk Toru Kamei souvenir pins – that he wears in the fashion house’s latest ad campaign. “It was really good fun, just an amazing day in Paris. It’s not like real work, is it!” he said of the shoot.

Bono, who attended the show with his activist wife Ali Hewson, threw out a more cryptic message. “Attack of the 50-Foot Woman,” said the U2 frontman, referring to the 1958 sci-fi classic. “I’m glad that they’re out on a sunny day.”

“I’m very supportive of all that. Just stay brave and keep fighting the good fight,” said Paris Jackson, clad in a white skirt and Dior T-shirt that showed off her tattoos. Standing nearby, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri said she had been thinking about it all day. “I am so sad that I can’t join them, but I am with them in mind and spirit.”

Actor Pierre Niney added his voice to those supporting the march.“When you look at what’s happening in the U.S. right now—and really everywhere in the world—it’s clear that the fight isn’t over,” Niney said. “Men too have the responsibility of fighting for women, of saying that we’re all equal.”

Niney stars beside Charlotte Gainsbourg in a film adaptation of Romain Gary’s autobiographical novel “Promise at Dawn” to be released in November.

Gary was a Polish immigrant who fought as a bomber pilot in World War II before becoming a major writer in France.“The story has a particular resonance today, with this love of France and its values”—which have come to include equality for women, Niney said. “Gary dreamed of coming to France because it’s a country of freedom, of welcoming, and of free expression.”

Rami Malek, of “Mr. Robot” fame, who also appears in Dior’s new campaign, said he’d just sent a text to the TV show’s female cast wishing them well. “Because I know they are all taking part,” said the actor, who later uploaded a video of the Paris march on his Twitter account.

Malek has just wrapped filming a remake of the 1973 classic “Papillon,” originally starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, and said he was planning to pick Boy George’s brains for his next film role as Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” “While doing my research, I came across several photos of them together,” he said. When asked if he will actually be singing in the film, he teased: “That remains to be seen.”

But back to that march. “I think it will have an impact and it’s phenomenal to see it happening all over the world,” said Malek. “A strong movement.”