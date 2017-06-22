HOT MESS: With temperatures soaring in Paris, Haider Ackermann’s summer show offered an air-conditioned respite for guests and celebrities at the Intercontinental Paris – Le Grand Hôtel.

Luka Sabbat wasn’t impressed with Paris in the heat, having arrived in town to prepare his own Hot Mess — the Paris, Japan and London stops of the tour he is planning for his exhibition. “It’s disgusting,” he said, adding that the only way to beat the heat was to “ride an Uber with A/C, fact.”

“Darling, I always feel the heat,” joked Catherine Baba. “With François [Sagat, an actor formerly in adult entertainment], we go way back and there’s always a sexplosion.” The stylist kept mum on her next collaborations but hinted at “multiple situations, and more situations,” by pointing to her eyewear and cuff bracelets.

American rap sensation Lil Peep, who walked in last week’s County of Milan show and is relocating to London to finish his upcoming album, said he’d just arrived in Paris, and despite a heat stroke earlier in the day, hadn’t wanted to miss Ackermann’s show. “[His work] is very intense,” commented the rapper, who wore a soft pink outfit from the designer’s summer collection. On his wish list went the soft blue jacket with matching pants.

Button-down shirts and jackets were on Sabbat’s radar. “Fabrics one, color two,” he counted, when asked about his favorite aspect of Ackermann. “Set design, location, casting – flawless. What’s not to like about Haider Ackermann?”