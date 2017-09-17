SEALED AND DELIVERED: Fresh off the runway at House of Holland, Jazzelle Zanaughtti was raving about Nicolas Formichetti’s project with Amazon, which arguably resulted in the fastest delivery in retail history on Saturday night, following the designer’s spring show for Nicopanda.

“How you can order the clothes right off the runway and they show up an hour later – that’s crazy! We are really living in the future. I just loved how [the models] came out carrying the boxes. Such a cool walk,” enthused Zanaughtti, seated from row at the show. The gender-bending model, who features in Asos.com’s new beauty campaign, said she was still getting used to seeing her face on a large poster. “I’ve never been on a billboard before, and now it’s on buses, too,” she grinned, flashing her gold-grilled teeth.

Alex Pettyfer, meanwhile, brushed off his model credentials, that have stuck to him for years. “I did Burberry – like once, ten years ago,” he said.

No doubt, the actor has moved on. He is currently editing “Back Roads,” a drama based on Tawni O’Dell’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, which will mark his directional debut. “It was a very humbling experience to be on the other side,” he admitted, noting how the most important thing he learned was “that making movies is about team work. When you are just an actor you are focused on your journey only, whereas as a director you are looking at the story from all angles. It really helped me as a creative, too.”

Pettyfer is also starring in the flick alongside Juliette Lewis and Jennifer Morrison. Did the “Magic Mike” star need a crash course in directing? “Nah, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some incredible directors that I look up to,” he said, listing Steven Soderbergh, Lee Daniels, and Andrew Niccol among his role models.

The movie is due for release next year.