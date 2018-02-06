The Frye Company, the 155-year-old American leather goods brand known for its footwear and accessories, is expanding into ready-to-wear, launching full collections for men and women for fall 2018 retailing.

The collections reflect the all-American, workwear-based sensibility of the shoes — specifically the brand’s most popular boots styles, including the Harness, the Campus and the Engineer boots. The finishes and stitchwork of the boots is translated onto leather jackets and outerwear. The women’s line reflects a “modern bohemian” look, while the men’s muse is a “modern rebel.” There are marled, Western-inspired knits, prairie dresses, workwear pants and jeans, and rugged outerwear including Western leather jackets, distressed perfectos and parkas. The prices range from $48 to $698 and the collection will be carried in Frye stores and online, as well as wholesale partners which are yet to be determined.

The Frye Company is part of Authentic Brands Group’s portfolio. The ready-to-wear expansion is being done in partnership with Global Brands Group.

Jarrod Weber, executive vice president of grand at ABG, called the rtw foray “the natural next step for the brand,” adding that “the authenticity of Frye’s 155-year heritage translates very well in the apparel and outerwear categories.”