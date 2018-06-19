Furla has opened its first flagship in Berlin, on 220 Kurfürstendamm, signaling the brand’s interest in further developing the market.

This will be the fourth German flagship for the Italian accessories brand, following those in Munich, Frankfurt — opened earlier this year — and Baden Baden.

Germany represents a strategic market with growth potential for Furla.

“The choice of the city and the address in Kurfürstendamm confirms how we seek focal positions in terms of creative and commercial buzz,” said Alberto Camerlengo, chief executive officer of Furla.

Marked by oak wood, sharp lines and metal displays in a Champagne color — staples in Furla stores — the flagship features two large windows on the street and covers 1,237 square feet. The unit carries the brand’s men’s and women’s collections.