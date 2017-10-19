SKI JUMP: With winter on the horizon, Fusalp, the recently revived French skiwear brand, is set to release its first ever ad campaign in a range of local titles for the months of November and December, including Vogue Paris, with plans to spread to international publications starting next season.

The brand also has a number of winter pop-up initiatives in the works, including in Santa Eulalia, Barcelona.

Since its acquisition by Sophie and Philippe Lacoste in 2013, the company counts five Parisian stores, including one that opened in the city’s Saint-Germain district during Paris Fashion Week, as well as stores in Lyon and Lille and six upscale ski resorts in France and Switzerland: Courchevel, Megève, Les Arcs, La Clusaz and Verbier, and Zermatt.

Lensed by Nathaniel Goldberg, the ad campaign features model Constance Jablonski pulling sporty poses in bright après-ski looks from the brand’s fall ready-to-wear collection, designed by creative director Mathilde Lacoste, worn over bare skin in lieu of under layers.

Founded in 1952 by a family of tailors in Annecy, Fusalp used to rank among the largest skiwear companies in the world, famed for its state-of the art materials and modernist cuts. When the firm collapsed in the early Eighties, it operated five factories and employed 11,000 people.

Gaining momentum since its relaunch, the brand sells through 450 doors, versus 300 in 2015, including online players like Net-a-porter and Matchesfashion.com, with wholesale representing 55 percent of sales. Revenues in 2016 rose 28 percent year-over-year, though the company declined to disclose figures.