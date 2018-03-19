SMITH’S SUSTAINABLE SELECTION: G-Star Raw has tapped Jaden Smith for a sustainable fall 2018 range that’s set to launch later this year. Smith said he was brought into the brand by co-owner Pharrell Williams, and touted Williams’ — and the brand’s — eco-credentials.

“What they have been doing with sustainable innovation recently has been so inspiring,” Smith said. “Especially with the launch of their most sustainable jeans ever. They are at the forefront of denim sustainability, on top of the denim game. It’s the same thing I’ve been trying to do with my Just Water initiative, to innovate in an industry where there is so much room for improvement. G-Star is a great place for me to collaborate, learn and make a positive impact on denim and fashion.”

Williams took to Instagram to reveal the partnership. “Proud to announce @c.syresmith as the newest member of the @gstarraw family. His commitment to the environment is such an inspiration.”

Although the brand did not disclose any details about the collaboration, the company released a short film in which Smith is seen wandering through the G-Star Raw archives in Amsterdam. He walks around the rails of denim, works a sewing machine and meets with staff from the label.

G-Star Raw chief marketing officer Thecla Schaeffer called Smith “a creator, an artist and an inspiration for the next generation.” “He continuously pushes boundaries in multiple fields, in music, design and in sustainability, and inspires us to keep challenging the conventions of sustainable innovation in the denim industry.”