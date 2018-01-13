WHEN IN PARIS: Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis has moved to Paris from New York and is working on a new EP. The move marks a significant change for the artist. His previous team, he said, “was not right,” and Day-Lewis is talking about signing a deal to release the EP in France “hopefully by the end of 2018. The year is filled with music. I have less of a social life but it’s great because I can work on my music and I have fewer distractions.” The only exception? “A new puppy, a chocolate lab [Labrador dog],” he said with a smile. Attending the Diesel Black Gold show, he said the relationship with the brand is “friendly and growing and hopefully it will develop into a working one as it fits with my aesthetics.”