FIRST FOR HEARST: Gabriela Hearst will be the guest of honor at Pratt Institute’s annual fashion show as the recipient of the Pratt Fashion Visionary award.

Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Glenda Bailey will hand over the prize to the New York-based designer at the May 3 event at Spring Studios. This year’s “Diversiform” show will spotlight the finery of Pratt’s graduating seniors. Hearst is being saluted for her commitment to creating sustainable, high-quality collections “without conceding her ethics and values, taking into account where materials come, who is producing them, and how her designs can act as a vehicle for greater good,” according to Pratt.

Known for her understated, well-crafted style, Hearst first got into fashion as a model and cofounded the contemporary label Candela before starting her own ready-to-wear line. Her signature collection is available at such stores as Net-a-porter, The Real Real and Bergdorf Goodman. Hearst described the seasonal inspiration for her most recent collection as “women that have to dress like men to go to work.” Raised on her family’s ranch in Uruguay, the designer has a reputation for rolling up her sleeves to get things done. Actresses Danai Gurira, Laura Dern and Robin Wright have counted on the designer for recent looks.

As Pratt’s 2018 Fashion Visionary award winner, Hearst will join the ranks of prior recipients such as Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Harold Koda and Francisco Costa. Jennifer Minniti, chair of Pratt’s Fashion Department. “Fashion has the power to make a difference and Ms. Hearst is a great example of that. Her commitment to sustainability, quality and social activism through her brand is inspiring and serves as a powerful message for our students as they begin their careers.”

Hearst, meanwhile, said the award is further incentive, motivating them “to continue creating luxury fashion at the highest standard.”