“I was shaking, I was so nervous…I went to the washroom and I called my dad — nobody even knew I was in L.A. meeting Steven — and then I told my dad, ’Hi, Dad, by the way I’m in L.A. about to meet Steven Spielberg,’” said actress @hannahdjk of her first meeting with Spielberg, who’s directing new movie “Ready Player One,” which takes place in a virtual reality world. John-Kamen plays villain F’Nale Zandor in the film, which was released this week. Head to WWD.com to read more about how she prepared for the role #wwdeye (📷: @jilliansollazzo)