Architect Peter Marino — who fills his New York offices and far-flung residential and retail projects with paintings and sculptures — is getting even closer to the art world.

Gagosian is to represent Marino, who has gained a following for sculpted bronze boxes, and mount an inaugural exhibition at its London branch next month.

“Fire and Water,” slated to open on June 25 at the Davies Street gallery, is to display a new series of boxes with gilded, silvered and blackened patinas.

Gagosian represents few other architects, including Frank Gehry, putting Marino in elite company. He, meanwhile, is an avid collector of Renaissance bronzes, sculptures by Les Lalanne and Robert Mapplethorpe photos.

His cabinet-sized bronze boxes can take up to a year to produce and are functional for storage — some with doors; others with drawers. They are manufactured in France by Ateliers Saint-Jacques and boast surface designs resembling water ripples, dragon scales or rough stone.