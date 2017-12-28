Gal Gadot and Halle Berry are among the stars who have been tapped to present at the Golden Globes 2018 awards show on Jan. 7. Among the other marquee names revealed in the first wave of presenters are five-time Golden Globe winner and 17-time nominee Carol Burnett, Penélope Cruz, Chris Hemsworth, Sharon Stone, Darren Criss, Alicia Vikander, Hugh Grant and Neil Patrick Harris.

Also in the mix are Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut “Lady Bird” was recognized with a Best Leading Actress nod for star Saoirse Ronan; “Mad Men” star Christina Hendricks; last year’s Best Leading Actress winner Isabelle Huppert, and screen legend Shirley MacLaine, who ties Burnett with five Golden Globes and who last year received the Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient.

Singers Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin also will appear on the show, as will fan favorites Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen and Kerry Washington. Unlike the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which take place on Jan. 21, the 75th annual Golden Globes, which are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have tapped male presenters as well instead of only female ones. But the recent sexual harassment scandals and the #MeToo movement will be felt at the Globes, as it was widely reported that many actresses plan to wear all black to protest sexual harassment and champion gender equality.

To that end, there are a number of female-friendly male actors presenting, including past Globe winners J.K. Simmons and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as well as outspoken feminist actress Emma Watson.

Seth Meyers will host the ceremony, which will air live on NBC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. It was previously announced that Oprah Winfrey will be the recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award.