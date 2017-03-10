HYERES, HYERES: Showing its support for young designers, French department store Galeries Lafayette for the third year in a row has invited a fashion finalist from the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography to create a capsule to be sold in a selection of its stores.

Following in the footsteps of Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Sophie Harand, Finland’s Rolf Ekroth has designed a unisex capsule of rain gear that will go on sale at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris in September, as well as in a handful of regional department stores operated by the retailer and its e-shop.

Housing four apparel designs and two sneakers, the line will be unveiled at the Hyères Festival’s upcoming edition in late April, in the “Formers” area of the Villa Noailles.

Ekroth, who started out his career as a social worker then professional poker player, studied fashion at Helsinki’s Aalto University, making his way to the festival with a men’s wear collection inspired by golf.

Galeries Lafayette, a longtime sponsor of the festival, for the first time will announce its next guest designer at the event’s prize-giving ceremony on April 30.