SHOP TALK: Galeries Lafayette Group continues to reinforce its positioning in the Near- and Middle East. Weeks after hitting Dubai, the French retailer, in partnership with local luxury retailer Demsa Group, has opened its first Turkish flagship replete with its own cupola in a nod to the group’s historic Paris flagship on Boulevard Haussmann.

Located in upscale mall Emaar Square in the Çamlıca district of Istanbul, and measuring around 100,000 square feet across three floors, the store houses around 400 brands covering the men’s, women’s and children’s categories as well as accessories, home and beauty.

Demsa Group, which counts 120 retail units across Turkey and boasts a portfolio of around 30 international brands including Lanvin, Tom Ford and Karl Lagerfeld, in 2010 partnered with Harvey Nichols on what it claims was the first international luxury department store to enter the country.

On its home turf, meanwhile, Galeries Lafayette Marseille for the second year running has partnered with the local Anti-Fashion Festival founded by trend forecasting guru Lidewij Edelkoort.

During the three-day event, which will kick off on Friday, the retailer will present two of its current collections with an ethical and sustainable bent, Fashion Integrity and Living Blue X, as well as give a sneak peek of its main fall 2017 private label collection by artistic director Laetitia Ivanez.