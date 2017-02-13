“Your show on Amazon was great,” a paparazzi shouted at Christina Ricci outside Spring Studios. The actress was on her way inside the Altuzarra show, and it seemed her new Amazon series “Z The Beginning of Everything” was following her.

“People seem to really like it – even the photographers like it,” she said, from inside the show space. The good reception means a likely second season. “We have to wait to get our pickup and then we start developing the second season. You have more freedom,” she said of working with a streaming service like Amazon. “If it makes sense for them economically, then you have the freedom to do it [like a film], should you choose to. And that’s what’s amazing about that. It’s all about the work, the final product, so they support artists and whatever they need to get that great work.”

The frequent showgoer was making her first appearance at New York Fashion Week due to some snowstorm delays. “I was supposed to go to Thakoon but there were weather issues. I wasn’t in Manhattan and I was trying to get in and just couldn’t,” she said. That aside, she’s been following the action remotely. “I’m [online] looking at shows all the time.”

Seated with her in the front row, aside from Emily Ratajkowski and Alexa Chung, was former “Game of Thrones” actress Rose Leslie. “This is my first show ever at New York Fashion Week,” she said. The Scottish actress said so far her fashion weeks have been limited to London, where she’s seen Emilia Wickstead, Christopher Kane, and Erdem.

Leslie will soon be seen in “The Good Fight,” a spinoff from the much-loved “The Good Wife.” “I was [a fan of the original show], it was such a fabulous escapism, watching it on a dreary evening in London,” she said. On the spinoff, she plays Maia, a “young lawyer who has the fortune of being the goddaughter of Diane Lockhart.”

For the evening Altuzarra show, Leslie wore a floral dress she described as “empowering,” though markedly different from the “Game of Thrones” costumes for which she is most known.

“If I were covered in fur than it might be a little bit easier. But, ye,s hopefully the red hair might bring them back,” she said. “But other than that, I mean, [even] I have trouble seeing myself in a dress.”