Danish advanced contemporary collection Ganni has photographed a slew of new faces for a special photography project.

Photographed by Jen Steele, the “Ganni Girl” crew consists of Taylor Warren, Zaga Grau, Coco Baudelle, Fara Homidi, Jess Green, Yum Komatsu, Arianna Margulis, Abby Sierros, Marisa Competello and Lilli Millhiser. They are not all actual models (just Grau and Baudelle), but rather restaurant owners, florists, artists, stylists, makeup artists and a model agent.

The photos, which show Ganni’s effortless street style, will appear on the company’s social media platforms and will be featured on their retail partner’s site, Need Supply Co.

“I’m excited about the increased focus on authenticity and diversity that is happening in the fashion world at the moment, and I wanted to contribute to that movement,” said Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni. “Women with a personal sense of style and with something to say are gradually earning more limelight in fashion media, and I fully support this more inclusive point of view. At Ganni, we do not work with a specific woman in terms of age, occupation or origin, it’s the real women I see on the streets everyday who I find truly inspiring.”

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Ganni is family-owned and has been run by Reffstrup and her husband, chief executive officer Nicolai Reffstrup since 2009. The collection is sold in more than 400 retailers worldwide, as well as in 18 of their own concept stores in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Among their retail accounts are Need Supply, Net-a-porter, Mytheresa, Shopbop, Otte and Kirna Zabete. Ganni designs four women’s ready-to-wear collections a year, footwear, accessories and lingerie collections.

Ganni has never done traditional advertising and instead relies on influencer marketing. “We work with a ton of great influencers and our customers really love our product and are eager to share their outfits/new purchases on social media which has been really great for our digital presence,” said a company spokeswoman. “We feel that this direct to consumer marketing is most aligned with how Ganni operates, and wishes to continue operating as a company.”