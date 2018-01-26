Ah, memories.

Gap Inc. will launch Archive Reissue — Logo Remix, a collection for men and women that includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and rugby shirts, designed with logos from the brand’s 50-year history. Logo Remix will be available at gap.com on Jan. 27 and select Gap stores globally beginning Jan. 29.

A limited-edition Logo Remix capsule featuring 30 one-of-a-kind items, made by deconstructing and reworking vintage Gap logo sweatshirts and T-shirts from the brand’s archives, was assembled by hand at Gap’s New York design studio.

A Logo Remix film is populated by a cast of global talent that’s creating culture on their own terms through music, acting, comedy and activism. “They’re the world’s leading culture remixers,” said Craig Brommers, Gap’s chief marketing officer. “Gap is always one to celebrate and bring culture to the mainstream.”

The group, which includes Awkwafina, Bria Vinaite, Connor Franta, Maya Jama, Metro Boomin, Miles Heizer, Naomi Watanabe, Sabrina Claudio and SZA, will appear in a 30-second version of the film that will air on Sunday during the Grammy Awards.

If the music for the film sounds familiar, it’s Eighties anthem “Hold Me Now,” by the Thompson Twins, remixed by Boomin, who updated the original with his signature 808 beat, making it relevant to today’s hip-hop culture. Tabitha Denholm, who has directed music videos for Florence and the Machine, helmed the Gap film, while performance and movement director Tanisha Scott, best known for her work with Beyoncé, Drake and Rihanna, choreographed the group dancing sequences.

Gap Inc. may have been feeling nostalgic for the Eighties, a time when the brand was at the height of its popularity, and before competition from fast fashion and its own fashion misses began chipping away at its market share. But the company has been working to boost its digital and mobile offerings, while making inroads toward improving product acceptance, and retail analysts believe Gap’s investments are paying off.