HIGH ANXIETY: Gareth Pugh eschewed a show this season in favor of a film, directed by Nick Knight and screened at IMAX in London to an audience that had to run the gauntlet of aggressive anti-fur protestors to enter the venue.

The anxiety caused by that arrival set adrenaline at an appropriate level for the on-screen drama.

“I didn’t want to make a fashion film; I wanted to make something that went a lot deeper and was more emotional,” Pugh said.

In fact, the opening scenes were more akin to the horror genre than the slick and stylized visuals the audience was expecting. The film opens with two besuited men, the designer was one of them, disfiguring each other’s faces and bodies with mud and paint in an unsettling way that evoked the darker works of Francis Bacon. The violent and perverse scene ends with Pugh naked and splayed on a table, covered in mud, the other man literally ripping apart his clay body.

The film progresses through scenes of dancers, choreographed by Wayne McGregor: a figure spinning in a dramatically high-collared coat, and eye-less models in hard metal gowns. The palette moves through grays to black, red, gold and white as the film lightens in mood.

There was intentionally little shown in the way of clothes – Pugh will present his spring 2018 collection in Paris – the focus instead on the feelings behind the collection.

“It’s about reconnecting with the reasons that make you want to get up in the morning and do something, the fire and passion in life,”explained Pugh, whose marriage to Carson McColl was scheduled immediately after the screening.

“Behind all of the collections from all the great designers there is an emotion and a message, and Gareth wanted to make an emotional film,” Knight told WWD. “I think that’s what is very important and comes out very importantly from this [film], with the emotion behind [the collection] very clear.”

Knight foresees more designers opting for film instead of runway. “I don’t think the catwalk system is sustainable. It’s too expensive, happens too frequently, people are doing more and more and more to try and make people come to the spectacle, and actually it should be about the clothes and the designers’ vision, and that gets lost [on the catwalk],” he said. “I think fashion film is a way of focusing back on the clothes. And I think it’s contemporary, it feels more forward-looking.”

“There has been a great system in place for showing fashion in the last 100 years but the internet has changed everything. You can’t just keep flying people around the world, from one venue to another just to get them to see your show,” Knight said. ” I think all the designers are frustrated by that, and I think all of the possibilities that film allows are really, really exciting to a designer. They can make their clothes live, not just showing them on moving hangers, they can show their original vision for a collection. I think it’s really important that they’re allowed to express themselves in a proper way.”