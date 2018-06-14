MILAN — Italian streetwear brand GCDS is expanding with a children’s wear line.

The label will unveil its first collection dubbed “GCDS Mini” for boys and girls, aged 4 to 14, during the upcoming edition of international trade show Pitti Bimbo, running in Florence June 21 to 23.

The collection will be produced and distributed under license by Apulia-based kid’s wear specialist Daddato SpA, which also manufactures the children’s wear collections of a range of fashion labels, including MSGM and Neil Barrett.

“We’ve been impressed by how dynamic and professional the [Daddato] company is and after a careful evaluation we decided to expand our products’ offering, delivering the brand’s staples also for the younger ones, well in advance compared to our initial growth strategy,” explained creative director Giuliano Calza.

“Since the brand launched on the market we’ve been fascinated by its peculiarities and it has been one of our goals ever since, especially because of the label’s extraordinary newness and internationality,” added Dario Daddato, founder and chief executive officer of the manufacturing company.

The GCDS Mini lineup, launching for spring 2019, will include jumpers, T-shirts, bomber jackets, as well as a footwear line reinterpreting the brand’s signature pieces for a younger customer. The collection will retail at between 20 euros for a pair of socks and 500 euros for outerwear.

At Pitti Bimbo, the lineup will be unveiled through a dedicated booth with a giant Japanese Maneki-Neko cat standing out at the center of the space in a nod to the brand’s carefree and playful attitude.

GCDS — an acronym for God Can’t Destroy Streetwear — was founded in 2015 by brothers Giuliano and Giordano Calza. Debuted as a digital project, it then evolved into a fashion company, with its first runway show held in June 2016 in Milan. As several other brands, GCDS is skipping the June edition of Milan Men’s Fashion Week to present a coed show next September.