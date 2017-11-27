THE GENNY PRINCESS: Daughters often clamor to wear their mothers’ dresses and Genny is listening.

The brand’s creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini is delivering a children’s wear capsule collection in time for the holiday season, inspired by her daughter Angelica’s request for a range of dresses worthy of a grownup.

Cavazza Facchini has worked on a 30-piece lineup of children’s wear, named Genny Princess. The range reinterprets the brand’s signature elements of plissé and one-shouldered dresses that defines the brand’s aesthetics.

“I had been thinking about it for some seasons, now. I developed a range of occasion dresses, which also include three floor-length gowns,” explained Cavazza Facchini.

Designed in bright hues such as blue, gold, tangerine and mint as well as more toned-down colors such as nude and off-white, the capsule collection will bow for spring 2018. The full offering will debut in Genny’s flagship stores worldwide from February. Prices range from 200 to 1,000 euros.

For the holiday season, starting from Monday, a selection of eight pieces from the Genny Princess collection will be available on genny.com.

The first children’s wear collection is produced by Swinger International, the Italian apparel manufacturing group which acquired Genny in February 2011 from the Prada Group.

While a licensing agreement for the production of a wider range of children’s wear is on the table, no further details were disclosed, for the time being.

Cavazza Facchini, who modeled professionally at one time, took the helm of the Genny brand in 2013, succeeding former creative director Gabriele Colangelo. She is married to ceo Mathias Facchini. Swinger International also controls the Byblos brand.