FASHION ON THE CÔTE D’AZUR: Genny is headed to Monte Carlo Fashion Week, which runs until May 20.

The label will showcase its fall collection as a special guest of the five-day event, with a runway show taking place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille venue, a permanent location and circus tent that was built for the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo. Genny’s fall collection was first presented last February during Milan Fashion Week.

Along with gathering a number of local and international fashion brands’ runway shows and presentations, the sixth edition of the event will focus on international talent and sustainability in fashion, through a series of roundtables.

Genny’s creative director Sara Cavazza Franchini will give a speech on Thursday discussing the brand’s take on sustainability. “Standing up for and nurturing the pipeline’s respect of the environment and of the employees’ rights are choices, which answer the crucial demand for transparency,” commented Cavazza Franchini.

Monte Carlo Fashion Week is the official fashion event of the Principality of Monaco. It is organized by the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode — the country’s fashion council — in partnership with the Monaco government, municipality and tourism office. The event supports the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a charity established in 2012.