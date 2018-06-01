Gentle Monster has popped up at Dover Street Market New York.

The South Korean eyewear brand’s ephemeral boutique is mounted through June 18 on Dover Street Market’s first floor.

A limited-edition, black-and-gold version of Gentle Monster’s Cobalt style has been created to mark the occasion.

While an eyewear brand, Gentle Monster is also regarded for its innovative and experimental retailing strategies. It employs carpenters and architects full-time to execute conceptual interior design projects.

For Dover Street Market, the brand has found inspiration in the extraterrestrial. The company has dubbed its installation “Passengers,” predicated on a narrative where “a crew of extraterrestrial creatures embark on a passage through time and space in search of their next home. Collecting precious stones and flowers along the way, the crew is able to produce energy for their ship and tools.”

This manifests as wire, wood and stone sculptures that resemble the work of artist Nick Cave.

“Dover Street Market is a resting place for creation and magnitude, and our presence within the DSM New York space feels natural because of this. Our pursuit of experimental and episodic content is rooted in the in-person experience. It’s in these conceptual spaces that our creations are able to blur the divide between eyewear and art. Often our work can’t be understood or explained. It’s this absence of intent, or seeming absence, that often generates the most interesting conversations, ideas and questions,” the brand, which operates as a creative collective, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Gentle Monster introduced a spin-off beauty line called Tamburins and, most recently, added a line of cakes. The brand, currently only available in Asia, introduces a single product every three months. These releases are supplemented by creative ad campaigns and visual installations at the Tamburins store in Seoul’s Garosugil shopping district. The brand offers three beauty products: a hand cream, a water-based essence toner and a face cream, all scented with the brand’s signature blend of frankincense fragrance.

Gentle Monster is partially owned by L Catterton, the private equity company that has LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as a partner. The eventual goal is for the South Korean brand to undertake an initial public offering, although no timetable has been set.