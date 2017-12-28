Stylist, fashion editor and on-air personality George Kotsiopoulos has been tapped as host of a new TLC wedding makeover series, “Say Yes: Wedding SOS.” The reality show premieres on the cable network Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. and is part of a Saturday night block of programming built around TLC’s wedding franchise “Say Yes to the Dress.”

Each hour-long episode will focus on transforming couples who may have gotten too comfortable in their old clothes. Kotsiopoulos will work with the bride and groom on everything from wardrobe and hair to veneers and tattoo removal in the days prior to the wedding. Viewers will go along for the ride as the couples go through custom suit and gown fittings, liposuction, corrective eye surgery, micro-blading and laser hair removal, among other improvements.

“I love this show because it’s sweet and 100 percent positive, particularly in these times when there is so much negativity out there,” said Kotsiopoulos, who previously was a host on E Network’s “Fashion Police.” “People love makeover shows in general because they provide hope and, when done well, enough realistic takeaways for them to apply to their own lives. This was my main goal while shooting the show by sharing tips for fashion, beauty and grooming from my 20-plus years of experience as a stylist and fashion editor.”

The show naturally plays on the audience’s desire for a fairy-tale ending, as well. “It’s not only about physical transformation, but also about love and new beginnings. We use a range of designers on the show from affordable to more aspirational. I don’t know what direction the show will take, but I’d love to surprise someone with a personal fitting with a major designer,” he said.

Kotsiopoulos pointed out that a wedding is akin to going to the Oscars in Hollywood. “To me, a wedding aisle is similar to walking down a red carpet. How one looks in photographs and video is a huge deal. It’s most likely their one moment to shine and you want these couples feeling like superstars on their big day,” he said.