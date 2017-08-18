GEORGIA’S GEAR: Georgia May Jagger has teamed with Volcom Stone Row on a capsule range. Launched in 1991, Volcom — a brand owned by the Kering Group — is known for its surfing, skating and snowboarding apparel, footwear and accessories. Stone Row is Volcom Women’s elder sister and is aimed at a contemporary market. It is inspired by music, art and travel.

Women’s global design director Kelly Summer said Jagger had a passion for design and wanted to work with the label to create pieces that were missing from her wardrobe, easy items to wear during her travels.

“She is honest and focused on what she wants,” Summer said of working with Jagger. “Plus, she is with us every step of the way through the design process. With a common influence from London and California, we are aligned on our inspiration for Volcom and Stone Row, so it’s been a great partnership. From initial concept, right through to the photo shoot, we have plenty of touch points with Georgia to make sure this collaboration is something she is proud of.

“Georgia is the Volcom muse. She represents our girl from her love of the ocean to skateboarding, music and art and, of course, fashion. By working with her for multiple years, we are able to build an organic relationship and focus on storytelling. Georgia has mass appeal and gets Volcom and Stone Row in front of a broader audience.”

The 10-piece range has taken its cue from Jagger’s rock-star style and fused the brand’s art and music ethos.

The Stone Row x Georgia May Jagger collection consists of items such as an asymmetric slipdress, color-blocked track jacket and a metallic raincoat. The price range is 35 pounds for a mesh tank and 145 pounds for a track jacket. It was released earlier this week at Volcom stores and on the brand’s web site.