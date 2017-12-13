THE JACKET THAT BREATHES: Geox — the company that patented “the shoe that breathes” — has developed its heat-release concept within the brand’s outerwear range for fall.

The Italian brand, known mostly for its footwear, applied its patented high-tech “Respira” solution to a new range of outerwear, both for men and women. The lineup includes two styles — Amphibiox is a hooded parka with large front pockets, while Nebula is a more urban outerwear piece peppered by zippers in contrast hues. The jackets, which retail at $395, can be purchased at the brand’s flagship stores, as well as on geox.com.

In keeping with the company’s aim to deliver products characterized by thermoregulation features, the lineup takes advantage of convection, such as the likeliness of hot air to move upward, and features a spacer between the lining and the outer shell. Through a patented breathing tape located on the shoulders, heat moves away, giving the clothes a 40 percent improvement in breathability. Geox also held laboratory tests to prove this high-tech solution’s efficacy.

Geox, which operates 1,095 monobrand stores and sells its collections in 10,000 multibrand boutiques, revealed in May a new store concept, which made its debut in Rome, Milan, London, Toronto and Kuala Lumpur. The concept’s high-tech look is aimed at attracting younger customers and will be installed in 30 additional stores by the end of the year.