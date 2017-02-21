HERO EFFORT: Heroes is how veteran French fashion publicist and advertising officer Gérald Cohen sees young brands entering a market ruled by luxury groups and fast-fashion giants.

It’s also the name of a new pop-up shop/trade show concept due to launch on Feb. 25. For the event, Zadig & Voltaire founder Thierry Gillier has handed Cohen the keys to the brand’s vacant former headquarters located on Rue Saint-Roch in Paris’ 1st arrondissement, a hop away from Colette.

Showcasing around 30 brands plus a handful of young talents from the food arena, the Heroes pop-up store will be open to the general public through March 6 on the site’s ground floor. From March 3 to 6 a trade show presenting a range of different brands will be open to fashion professionals and press.

Brands signed up for the event include Pyrates, a Made in Europe Swiss jogging line using smart fabrics; Twins for Peace, the socially responsible French footwear brand, and Ra+Re, a Made in France raver-chic label founded by Clara Rohmer, Claire Abitbol and Jessie Dib, founders of the techno label of the same name.

“It has always been my objective to launch a salon, and next up I hope to create an investment fund for young designers, said Cohen, who in 2011 launched a competition for young designers dubbed Babybrand Fashion, with six months of mentoring offered to the winners. He then launched Babybrand Food competition in 2014. He is also author of the tome, “La mode comme observatoire du monde qui change,” (“Fashion as Marker of a Changing World,” in English).

Going forward, Cohen said he plans to host a pop-up store every two to three months, and the pop-up/trade show formula every six months, timed with Paris Fashion Week.