Stylist-turned-designer Andrea Lieberman’s A.L.C. brand is the latest tenant to join Caruso’s forthcoming Palisades Village retail center, set to open on Sept. 22.

On Tuesday, fellow tenants Elyse Walker and Jennifer Meyer hosted guests including Giada De Laurentiis, Minka Kelly, Maria Shriver, Selma Blair, Jaime King and Molly Sims for cocktails at Rick Caruso’s home, followed by a four-course dinner curated by James Beard Award-winning Chef and Palisades Village tenant Renee Erickson of General Porpoise.

“I live on the West Side of Los Angeles, so the new store feels like a really direct way to speak to my customer,” said Lieberman, who just opened a New York store in TriBeCa. “I think it’ll be my go-to spot,” she said of Palisades Village, which will also be home to Zimmermann, Cynthia Rowley and Sephora Studio, among others. Los Angeles-based tenants in attendance that night included Hannah Skvarla of The Little Market, Lisa Kraynak of Carbon38 and Leilani Bishop of Botanica Bazaar.

Walker and Meyer gathered their friends to come support the new venture. “Maria [Shriver] said she had another dinner, and I said, ‘Please, you live down the street, just come for a cocktail,’ and she did,” said Walker. “Do you know Gigi, Rick’s daughter?” asked Meyer. “I just want to make sure everyone is connected.”

Blair said she felt like the odd woman out being a canyon denizen rather than a West Sider. “Being over the hill is like another world. It’s like the suburbs,” she said. “But I love Andrea. It’s really hard to find sophisticated separates that you can wear day to night and she just nails it.”

Kelly Sawyer Patricof took Blair under her wing, where they mingled with her Baby2Baby copresident Norah Weinstein, designers Anine Bing, Emily Current and Meritt Elliott and stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Petra Flannery and Jen Rade.

After a the candlelit dinner under a pergola, Milck performed and everyone tucked into desserts made by Laurel Galluci, whose Sweet Laurel Bakery, is, no surprise, also a Palisades Village tenant.