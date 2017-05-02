Gianvito Rossi returned to Southern California after launching his shoe brand in 2007 to present his pre-fall and spring 2018 collections at his new boutique in South Coast Plaza. The cocktails were hosted by Friends of CASA and drew a who’s who of Orange County, including South Coast Plaza comanaging director Anton Segerstrom and his wife, Jennifer. Afterward, a smaller group adjourned to AnQi by House of An for a private dinner in the designer’s honor.

But Rossi’s fans up in Los Angeles also wanted to celebrate, so Erica Pelosini organized a dinner on Friday night at the Beverly Hills home of Nathalie Marciano. “I’m bringing a taste of Italy to Los Angeles,” said the stylist of her endeavors to host as many of her compatriots as possible. There literally was a taste of Italy, as Paul Marciano (Nathalie’s ex-brother-in-law) lent his personal chef for the evening to prepare caprese salad, pasta and lamb chops.

“I put rosemary everywhere,” said Nathalie of her decorating efforts. She didn’t have to do much; her new home is a showcase for an impressive art collection that includes works by Takashi Murakami, Ed Ruscha, Mark Bradford and Barbara Kruger. All of those artists are part of MOCA’s permanent collection, so it was fitting that the evening also fell before the contemporary art museum’s annual gala.

Marciano’s ex-husband Maurice, cochairman of MOCA’s board, was present, as were his brother Paul Marciano and his wife Mareva; MOCA director Philippe Vergne and his wife, curator Sylvia Chivaratanond; Irena Medavoy; Tania Fares; Gagosian Beverly Hills director Deborah McLeod; Julia Sorkin, and comedian Gad Elmaleh. The younger Marciano generation — Nathalie and Maurice’s daughters Ella and Olivia and George Marciano’s children Matt and Chloe — were also present at the kids’ table.

For his part, the shy Rossi was impressed by the lively crowd, which later adjourned for a tour of Marciano’s impressive walk-in closet. “It’s very nice here,” he said. “All the women love to wear high heels.”