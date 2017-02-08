BEACH TIME FOR BARBIE: Gigi Hadid’s Barbie doll is racking up likes on Instagram. On Tuesday, Hadid posted a photo of a Barbie doll in her likeness that will be unveiled tonight at Tommy Hilfiger’s runway show in Los Angeles. By noon Wednesday, the post has generated more than 1.28 million likes.

The 21-year-old model, who will reveal her second Tommy x Gigi capsule collection, wrote, “Can’t believe that’s me! Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger can’t wait to have a #Barbie join us at the #TommyxGigi show tomorrow! @barbiestyle @tommyxgigi.”

Hadid’s Barbie is decked out in a Tommy Hilfiger logo T-shirt, cut-off denim jeans and roller blades, fitting for the Venice Beach runway show.