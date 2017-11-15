Gigi Hadid has teamed with Stuart Weitzman once more.

The model’s second product collaboration with the accessories brand will be this holiday season.

Two new shoe styles — the Eyelove and the Eyelovemore — both pointed-toe, flat mules, will become available for sale on Nov. 15. They are priced at $498 and $598, respectively. Each come embellished with evil eye-shaped appliqués.

The designs will be sold in Stuart Weitzman stores as well as with Moda Operandi and Lane Crawford. The Weitzman SoHo flagship will temporarily transition to a dedicated Gigi Hadid pop-up shop for the holidays.

“I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall…no more cold toes! The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies. It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at. The bright colors are fun and remind me why we designed these shoes — they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise,” Hadid said in a statement. Hadid is also the face of Stuart Weitzman’s fall ad campaign.

Proceeds from Hadid’s designs will again benefit Pencils of Promise, with Stuart Weitzman pledging $105,000 to the charity to build three schools across Ghana, Guatemala and Laos.

A short film has been produced to herald the collaboration, shot by Cameron Duddy — a music video director who has previously worked with Jennifer Lopez and Bruno Mars.