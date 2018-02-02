A REAL CLASSIC: While Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella needed no clothes for their Steven Meisel shoot for the March issue of British Vogue, that was not the case with Gigi Hadid’s new spring campaign for Reebok.

To show off the latest incarnation of Reebok’s Freestyle Hi, the IMG model wears drawstring sweatpants and a polka dot long-sleeve crop top. Hadid along with Ariana Grande, Rae Stemmurd, Teyana Taylor and Lil Yachty have been enlisted for Reebok Classics’ “Always Classic” campaign. K-pop star Somi, street artists Felipe Pantone and SANY and model Sharina Guiterrez are also on board with the campaign.

Launched during the aerobics-crazy Eighties – years before Hadid was born – the Freestyle Hi has evolved from the first fitness shoe for women to more of an everyday fashion look. As a Reebok brand ambassador, Hadid – like Karlie Kloss and many other on-the-go models and endorsement-ized celebrities – is often photographed on the street in off-to-the-gym attire.

In a Reebok video, Hadid described being classic as, “it’s now and it’s also something that will hopefully inspire the future.”

Two weeks ago Hadid posted on Instagram about how she had “day-trip’d it to Boston to visit my @reebok family at their brand new HQ & flagship store !!! HAD THE BEST TIME 💚 thank you to the whole team for your warm welcome and love. @reebokwomen@reebokclassics.” The boomerang meme had nearly 6 million views as of Friday morning.

Later this month Hadid will be flying off to Milan to help Tommy Hilfiger unveil their latest collaboration. This time around she will be playing up motor sports for the Tommy x Gigi label. The model gave fans a sampling of what’s in the works by retweeting Sunday, “We’re back in the design studio making magic happen.” Hadid could potentially cozy up to another designer through her ties to Reebok – Victoria Beckham signed a long-term partnership with the sneaker giant last fall.