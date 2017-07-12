Gigi Hadid has reprised her role as the spokesmodel for Stuart Weitzman for fall 2017.

The model has worked with the brand since the spring 2016 season.

For her new Stuart Weitzman campaign, Hadid underwent a temporary transformation.

The company weighed in on her change-up. “Gigi takes on a whole new look, capped in a fabulous Shay Ashual wig that obscures her famed tousled golden locks and will have people asking ‘Did she or didn’t she?’” according to the release.

Hadid’s shorn wig was inspired, the brand said, by Jean Seberg’s character in the film, “Breathless.”

Images were captured by Mario Testino. True to the model’s style, Hadid is pictured wearing over-the-knee stretch boots as well as ankle booties.