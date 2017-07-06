HADID’S FAVES: Want to get on Gigi Hadid’s good side? Buy her mint chocolate chip ice cream. Hadid gives her likes and dislikes in a new Reebok Classic x Gigi Hadid video titled “This or That” that went up today on YouTube. In the video, Hadid gives her preferences to such burning questions as: bikini or one-piece, pool or beach, city break or beach getaway, ice cream or popsicle, sneakers or sandals, and shorts or skirts.

“I hate a skirt — don’t hate a skirt, but don’t want to wear it,” she says.

For the question bikini or one-piece, she replies, “I feel sportier in a one-piece, you know what I mean?” she says. “If I’m playing volleyball I want to wear a one-piece, but if you want a tan you need to wear a bikini.”

In the video, Hadid sports the Classic Leather Reebok sneakers, as well as the Reebok Classic cropped graphic T-shirt and staple black leggings.