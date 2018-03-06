IN SYNC: Gilt is launching an exclusive collection in partnership with the Women’s March in honor of International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Teaming up with “Together We Rise,” a new book released by HarperCollins and written by the Women’s March organizers, Gilt has created a 27-piece capsule of unisex and slim-fit Ts and long-sleeve sweatshirts for women, men and children. The clothing features quotes and sayings pulled directly from the pages of the book. Sayings such as “Making Change Is Hard Work” and “You Are What Democracy Looks Like” are featured on the Gilt x Together We Rise collection.

Prices range from $24 for the infant onesie up to $69 for the unisex sweatshirt. The adult T-shirts are $35. The collection will launch Thursday at 8 a.m. on Gilt.com.

All of the net proceeds from the line will benefit Girls Who Code, an organization whose mission is to close the gender gap in technology.

Explaining why Gilt was eager to partner with the Women’s March and Girls Who Code for International Women’s Day, Tom Ott, chief merchant, Gilt and Saks Off 5th said, “Gilt has a proud history of supporting and empowering women…This collection is one of the many ways we’re looking to give our customers a voice in this moment and help make a difference.”

For the partnership, Gilt photographed 12 of the founders of the Women’s March, as well as Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, all wearing shirts from the line. In addition, Gilt created a docu-style video with the women talking about female empowerment, the march and their book.

“Together We Rise” takes a look at the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March and includes exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photographs and personal essays from the founding organizers, along with a handful of notable celebrities and personalities. ‪