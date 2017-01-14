ARMANI SPEAKS UP: “That’s my job, why shouldn’t I dress a beautiful woman if she asks me to?” In his usual frank manner, Giorgio Armani spoke his mind about the designer topic du jour: Whether to dress Melania Trump. “This goes beyond politics.” As for her husband, the designer said after the Emporio Armani show on Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump has “improved physically, he is slimmer, his tuft of hair is less big and it’s less cob-like. Also the way he addresses things is less over the top, more discreet. It’s difficult to say about the future, but I hope his actions will allow his critics to have cause to see things differently.”

Asked about the performance of his fashion company in 2016, Armani admitted it was “a complicated year,” which closed with revenues down 5 percent on 2015, although profitability was not dented. Armani had revenues of 2.65 billion euros in 2015, or $2.94 billion at average exchange. “We have a lot of money in the bank–which is a rare thing,” he said with a smile. The year 2017 will continue to be “tough,” he conceded. “Nobody can really wave the flag of joy. It will take a couple of years. Everything is changing – how, where and when consumers buy, they are more attentive, and there is so much offer out there at different prices. We have all given up on mausoleum stores, there’s less spending billions for windows and less emphasis on huge events. To maintain one’s position is considered a good success.”

Ahead of the show, Nick Jonas said he has been building his acting resume and he just finished filming the remake of the Robin Williams classic from the Nineties “Jumanji,” with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. “I’ve been sworn to secrecy,” said Jonas, asked about his role. That doesn’t mean he’s abandoning his original muse. To wit, he said he just composed the soundtrack with Nicki Minaj for the new “Fifty Shades Darker” movie.

Richard Madden is working on the new Amazon science fiction movie “Strange New Things,” adapted from a Michel Faber novel “The Book of Strange New Things.” “I’ll be a priest in space,” he elaborated. Madden marveled at the latest development in his career. “It’s so strange for once not to be cast in a period drama,” said the actor, whose past roles include Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones,” Prince Charming in “Cinderella,” and Cosimo de’ Medici in “I Medici.”