POPPING UP IN LONDON: The unveiling of a new concept store at the Giorgio Armani and Armani/Casa boutique in London’s Sloane Street will be marked by a trunk show on April 12, followed by the opening of a pop-up club under the “Giorgio’s” banner. This will bring the private members’ Armani/Privé nightclub out of Milan for the first time. The event will take place at the Tramp nightclub and include live performances by American rap group De La Soul and a DJ set from the London-born DJ Harvey.

In another first for the designer, the completely renovated store space will house the two boutiques, adjacent to each other and interconnected, with dedicated signage and five windows. The boutiques span over a combined 10,800 square feet.

The event follows another big shindig in September last year, when Armani opened his newly refurbished Emporio Armani store on New Bond Street, hosting a party where Ellie Goulding and A-ha performed, and showcasing the work of young London talents at his spring runway event.