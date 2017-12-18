WINTER GAMES: Giorgio Armani is back in the Olympics.

The designer strengthened its partnership with the Italian National Olympics Committee, or CONI, unveiling the EA7 Emporio Armani collection created for the 2018 Italian Olympic and Paralympic teams competing in the upcoming Winter Games, running Feb. 9 to 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Armani first sponsored Italy’s team at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and consequently supplied the official sports uniforms at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

At the upcoming Games, the EA7 modular wardrobe supplied to each athlete will include a technical-fabric ski tracksuit and mantle; a long down coat; a jumper; a polo fleece shirt, and cotton trousers, among others. Garments will be crafted in midnight blue and feature details recalling the Italian flag’s signature green-white-red colors, in addition to the EA7 logo.

To further enhance the patriotism, the first verse of the national anthem will be printed in gold inside jackets and sweatshirts, and replicated on a blue band under the collar of polo shirts.

Accessories as trial waterproof shoes with anti-slip grip in high-top and low-top versions, a luggage trolley, a gym bag, gloves and a hat, will complete each kit.