SHOWTIME: In his ongoing support of young designers, Giorgio Armani will lend his Teatro space to Korean designer Munsoo Kwon.

Kwon’s spring-summer 2018 collection will be presented during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, on June 18. The week kicks off on June 16 with the Ermenegildo Zegna show and ends June 19. Armani’s own show is on the last day, followed by Fendi.

“This season, I continue to support some of the most promising fashion designers on the international scene, keeping a global view of creative talent,” said Armani. “I hope my encouragement and support will bode well for his career.”

Kwon, who trained at American design schools, is the ninth designer to show at Armani’s theater, following Andrea Pompilio, Vivetta and Au Jour le Jour, to name a few. The latest was Chinese designer Xuzhi Chen in February.

“I’m more than thankful to be granted with a chance to make [my] dream come true by Mr. Giorgio Armani,” said Kwon, who will show his 10th collection.

In line with this project, as reported, Armani is launching a design competition called New Bond. Ahead of his first Emporio Armani show in London in September, the Italian designer will work with the British Fashion Council and fashion students in the U.K. on the contest to create a capsule collection for spring 2018. The show on Sept. 17 will mark the opening of the newly renovated Emporio Armani boutique on Bond Street.

The competition is open to all schools that are part of the BFC Colleges Council network and will reward three winners, one for each product category: outerwear, bags and footwear. The three chosen designs will be manufactured and sold in Emporio Armani stores in London, Manchester and Glasgow, and will be available on the armani.com web site starting from September. The winners will also spend three months at the Armani headquarters in Milan to work with the group’s designers to develop their creations.