NOT JUST NOW: Giorgio Armani’s One Night Only event, expected to be held in Shanghai on May 25, has been postponed. A Giorgio Armani spokeswoman attributed the delay to technical and logistic reasons, adding that the event will most likely take place next year.

The designer was slated to travel to Shanghai and he was planning to include a retrospective of his Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture collection.

The One Night Only series traveled through London in 2006; Tokyo in 2007; Beijing in 2012; Rome and New York in 2013, and Paris in 2014. On the latter occasion, the designer paraded his spring Privé collection, which was followed by an exhibition of couture dresses, accessories and jewelry titled “Eccentrico.” The One Night Only event in Paris was held at the Palais de Tokyo.