MILAN — Giorgio Armani, Prada and Louis Vuitton will be among the fashion labels joining the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the city’s iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

The fashion companies, which all have stores in the gallery, will institutionally take part in the exclusive gala dinner to be held at the luxury shopping arcade on Wednesday evening.

For the occasion, over 90 tables will be aligned along the four branches of the gallery. Welcoming 10 guests each, the tables had a fee of 5,000 euros, donated to a charity project offering meals to people in need in Milan.

Prada Group will join the event with its Prada, Church’s and Pasticceria Marchesi brands. The former will be present with four tables, while the rest, also controlled by the Italian group, have a table each.

Louis Vuitton will attend with three tables, located in front of its store in the gallery, while Giorgio Armani Group, in addition to having a table at the gala, will donate all the floral arrangements for the event. Conceived by Armani/Fiori, these will combine white orchids with bamboo.

“The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele is an historic and symbolic location for the city,” said Giorgio Armani, revealing that it was one of the first spots he visited when he moved to Milan from his hometown of Piacenza. “I almost felt compelled to contribute in the realization of such event, which perpetuates the great tradition of hospitality of the city,” he added.

For the occasion, stores and restaurants in the gallery will close at 3 p.m. to allow the setup procedures.

In addition to fashion labels, the city’s municipality will be present at the event, with Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala attending the dinner seated at the central table.