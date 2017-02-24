MILAN — Giorgio Armani said he plans to consolidate his various collections under three labels, as the fashion company undergoes an internal restructuring.

“There will only be three lines: Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange starting with the fall-winter 2018 season,” the designer said backstage following his Emporio Armani show.

Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans will be blended into those main three lines.

“There was too much confusion with so many collections,” said the designer. “Times have changed and we have to evolve.”