HEAD OVER HEELS: Giorgio Armani has long lamented how some of his peers parade unwearable looks on the runway to draw the attention, turning fashion into a circus. So no surprise the designer would take a jab at Alessandro Michele’s models carrying their pretend heads at Gucci.

Without naming the brand or Michele, Armani said he was “perplexed” by that choice and such antics. “No, I don’t want to be a part of this. Fashion can’t be a means to have the media talk about you. We have to move and excite but without going overboard — it’s too easy. I have never wanted to trick consumers, and what I show on the runway is what customers can find in stores,” Armani said on the sidelines of the unveiling of a short movie he produced for his Laboratorio workshop.