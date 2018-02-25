Giorgio ArmaniEmporio Armani - Runway - Milan Fashion Week FW 18/19, Italy - 25 Feb 2018Italian designer Giorgio Armani (C) poses with models at the end of the show by label Emporio Armani during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 25 February 2018. The Fall-Winter 2018/2019 Women's collections are presented at the Milano Moda Donna from 20 to 26 February.

Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of Emporio Armani fall 2018 show

HEAD OVER HEELS: Giorgio Armani has long lamented how some of his peers parade unwearable looks on the runway to draw the attention, turning fashion into a circus. So no surprise the designer would take a jab at Alessandro Michele’s models carrying their pretend heads at Gucci.

Details at Gucci RTW Fall 2018

Without naming the brand or Michele, Armani said he was “perplexed” by that choice and such antics. “No, I don’t want to be a part of this. Fashion can’t be a means to have the media talk about you. We have to move and excite but without going overboard — it’s too easy. I have never wanted to trick consumers, and what I show on the runway is what customers can find in stores,” Armani said on the sidelines of the unveiling of a short movie he produced for his Laboratorio workshop.

