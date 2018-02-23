ONE NIGHT IN SHANGHAI: Giorgio Armani’s One Night Only extravaganza is back.

The designer will travel to Shanghai to host the latest event under this moniker on May 25. It will include a retrospective of his Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture collection.

The One Night Only series traveled through London in 2006; Tokyo in 2007; Beijing in 2012; Rome and New York in 2013, and Paris in 2014. On the latter occasion, the designer paraded his spring Privé collection, which was followed by an exhibition of couture dresses, accessories and jewelry entitled “Eccentrico.” The One Night Only event in Paris was held at the Palais de Tokyo.

Armani first visited Shanghai in 2004, which marked his first time in China, to unveil the new Armani/Three on the Bund store in Shanghai covering 10,760 square feet and comprising a Giorgio Armani boutique, an Emporio Armani store, an Armani Fiori florist and an Armani Dolci chocolate shop. This was followed by the opening of a retrospective exhibition dedicated to his work, presented by the Shanghai Art Museum in 2006.

The designer first entered the Chinese market with a Giorgio Armani boutique in the capital Beijing’s Palace Hotel in 1998. It followed in December 2002 with the 32,280-square-foot Armani/Chater House in Hong Kong.