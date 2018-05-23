WEDDING WINNERS: The royal wedding was a bonanza for brands on Instagram, according to data provided by InfluencerDB. Givenchy racked in $2.9 million in earned media coverage, which is the value of equivalent advertising on Instagram, was mentioned 3,002 times and generated 12,234,710 likes on the platform.

Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy who designed Meghan Markle’s wedding gown for the ceremony, earned $1.7 million in media value and was mentioned 827 times on Instagram, generating 8,907,933.

Stella McCartney generated $2 million in earned media coverage and was mentioned 1,840 times and generated 9,605,198 likes. This was attributed to not only McCartney designing Markle’s white halter-neck evening dress, but also designing daytime dresses for Oprah Winfrey and Amal Clooney.

Kim Jones, who dressed David Beckham in Dior Homme, earned $537,024 in media value and was mentioned 87 times, generating 2,717,729 likes. Dior generated $444,065 in earned media value, along with 340 mentions and 1,737,528 likes for dressing Beckham.

Also getting into the action was Philip Treacy, who designed hats for Winfrey, Kitty Spencer, Sarah Rafferty and the Duchess of Cornwall, resulting in $507,358 in earned media, being mentioned 148 times and generating 5,143,943 likes.

Finally, Alexander McQueen accumulated $271,222 in earned media value and was mentioned 204 times, accumulating 1,757,400 likes for dressing Kate Middleton in an off-white coat dress.

The report is based on posts from Instagram accounts with more than 15,000 followers that mentioned the event in hashtags or captions between 8 a.m. GMT May 19 and 11 a.m. GMT May 21.