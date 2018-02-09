LONDON — AllSaints, the British contemporary label known for its biker jackets, has signed a licensing agreement with the Hong Kong-listed Global Brands Group to expand its accessories range.

As part of the agreement, GBG will design and distribute men’s and women’s footwear, socks, costume jewelry and cold weather accessories for the brand, starting with the fall 2018 collection. The company plans to distribute the new ranges globally across AllSaints stores and major department stores around the world.

William Kim, AllSaints’ chief executive officer, said that the new deal offers an opportunity to connect with customers across multiple product categories.

Jarrod Kahn, president of accessories and home at GBG, added that the brand’s global appeal offers an attractive opportunity to scale the business through the development of new categories: “With its innovative, contemporary designs and independent spirit, AllSaints is a perfect addition to our strong portfolio of leading consumer brands. As a brand that resonates with consumers globally, we see significant opportunities for growth, and look forward to leveraging our expertise to maximize its potential.”

GBG is part of the Fung Group and manages licensing for several dozen brands including Under Armour, Kenneth Cole, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York and Tommy Hilfiger.

Last year, the group paid $27.4 million to acquire the operations of BCBG Max Azria Group LLC after it filed for Chapter 11.

GBG is also a joint venture partner in Seven Global along with David Beckham and Simon Fuller. Seven Global has a long-term partnership with the British tailoring brand Kent & Curwen.