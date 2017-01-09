Actresses and makeup artists lifted the curtains — or, better yet, sheets — on the pre-Golden Globes primping process with social-media posts showing faces covered in masks. Drew Barrymore papered her mug and gave a shout out to Korean skin-care with the hashtag #kbeauty, while Maisie Williams described her full-face masking as “amazing,” and Julia Louis-Dreyfus gamely lined her under-eye areas, nasolabial folds and forehead with white Skyn Iceland patches.

About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident. @goldenglobes @veephbo @karenkawahara #goldenglobes A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone also got in on the mask action. Stone went the more unusual route with a lip-shaped mouth covering. In an Instagram post revealing the actress wide-eyed with the mask on, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin wrote #koreanskincaresilliness and cracked, “Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous!” The post sent beauty journalists Google sleuthing to nail down the make and maker of the pout mask. Glamour’s Lipstick.com pointed to Tony Moly Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch, and Teen Vogue figured it was KNC Beauty Lip Mask. KNC Beauty’s lip mask is $24.99 compared to Tony Moly’s $4 offering.

Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous! And so is prepping for the #goldenglobes with this hilarious human being! #koreanskincaresilliness A photo posted by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Unlike starvation diets or sessions with high-priced trainers, masks promise to provide immediate, glowing results and have become a key final skin-care step to set the stage for makeup application. Korean beauty brands have been at the forefront of the sheet mask trend, bombarding the market with countless mask options for an array of skin-care concerns and body parts. For beauty brands, the masks provide visual products that can be spotlighted on social media in ways most creams and serums can’t.