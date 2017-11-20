GOOD FIT: Good American, the brand founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, is set to open its first temporary shop on the West Coast next month.

The store, located at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale, Calif., will open its doors Dec. 1 and remain in operation through the early part of January. The door will carry apparel and accessories from the line and will also feature a roster of in-store events and appearances.

Good American launched in 2016 at Nordstrom with a line of premium denim in a wide range of sizes, gleaning attention of course from its buzzy cofounder but also a brand looking to be diverse in who it outfits with a range going from double-zero to 24. The company has since branched out into bodysuits, sweaters, skirts, sweats and accessories.

The company in October dabbled in brick-and-mortar with a temporary shop within VFiles in New York’s SoHo. The line, made in the U.S., is also sold in shop-in-shops within Bloomingdale’s.

Kardashian isn’t the only businesswoman within the Kardashian-Jenner clan who is exploring physical retail. Americana at Brand is owned and operated by Los Angeles real estate firm Caruso, which also developed The Grove shopping center where Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is expected to enter brick-and-mortar with a pop-up within the Topshop there, along with six other locations throughout the U.S. beginning Monday.

